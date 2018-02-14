Brown was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Tuesday.

Brown hasn't suited up for a NHL contest yet, but he does have 28 games on his resume from the previous three seasons, recording one goal, one assist and a minus-6 rating. The 25-year-old has been strong in the minors this campaign, accruing six goals, 14 helpers, 44 PIM and a plus-16 rating in 44 games for AHL Charlotte. Brown was called up to provide depth to the Hurricanes' forwards, and his first chance to suit up will be Thursday in New Jersey.