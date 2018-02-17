Hurricanes' Patrick Brown: On shuttle to AHL
Brown was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Saturday.
Brown was held pointless through 14 games last season, and he hasn't played at all this campaign, so he's much better off in the AHL at this juncture. Presumably, he'll get meaningful minutes at that rank to refine his game.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Patrick Brown: Jumps to big club•
-
Hurricanes' Patrick Brown: Sent back to AHL•
-
Hurricanes' Patrick Brown: Called up to parent club•
-
Hurricanes' Patrick Brown: Signs one-year deal•
-
Hurricanes' Patrick Brown: Sent back to minors•
-
Hurricanes' Patrick Brown: Scoreless since AHL recall•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...