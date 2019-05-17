Hurricanes' Patrick Brown: Reassigned to minors
Brown was shipped back down to AHL Charlotte on Friday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Brown was an unused depth option for the Eastern Conference finals, but figures to get the opportunity to play versus AHL Toronto in the Calder Cup playoffs. The center didn't appear in any regular-season NHL contests this year, and hasn't since 2016-17, which could have him looking for a new home this summer, as he'll become an unrestricted free agent July 1.
