Hurricanes' Patrick Brown: Reassigned to minors
Brown was sent down to AHL Charlotte on Thursday, TSN reports.
The demotion of Brown is likely a paper transaction, as he was probably called up under emergency conditions and was required to be sent down after not playing in Game 1. Look for Brown to make his way back onto the roster ahead of Game 2 versus the Bruins on Sunday in order to serve as an emergency depth option.
