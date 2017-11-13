Brown was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Sunday.

Brown hasn't appeared in a game so far in 2017-18, and with Lee Stempniak (back) finally ready to return to the roster Brown will head down to the minors. The 25-year-old put up 28 points in 66 games last season in the AHL, but unless injuries arise Brown will likely stay in the minors the remainder of the year.

