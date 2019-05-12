Hurricanes' Patrick Brown: Sent down again
Brown was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Sunday.
Brown continues to serve in an emergency depth capacity for the Hurricanes, which means he has to get sent down every time he sits out as a healthy scratch. Look for Brown to rejoin the big club's roster ahead of Game 3.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Patrick Brown: Reassigned to minors•
-
Hurricanes' Patrick Brown: Gets physical in blowout loss•
-
Hurricanes' Patrick Brown: Called up from minors•
-
Hurricanes' Patrick Brown: Shipped back to minors•
-
Hurricanes' Patrick Brown: Summoned to NHL•
-
Hurricanes' Patrick Brown: Designated for waivers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...