Hurricanes' Patrick Brown: Shipped back to minors
The Hurricanes sent Brown to AHL Charlotte on Tuesday.
He was originally brought up Monday to serve as additional depth in case of injury, but the Canes had 12 healthy forwards at puck drop for Tuesday's game versus the Senators and his services were no longer needed. Brown may be recalled this weekend for a back-to-back set starting Friday versus the Oilers.
