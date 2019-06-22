Marleau has been traded to Carolina along with a conditional 2020 first-round pick and a 2020 seventh-round pick for a 2020 sixth-round pick, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

It appears the purpose of this trade for the Maple Leafs is just to dump some salary, while the Hurricanes may buy out Marleau if he doesn't want to play for them. It's believed that Marleau, who has played all but the last two seasons with the Sharks, is hoping to make a return to San Jose. If the buyout occurs, Marleau would likely be looking at a fairly cheap, short-term contract at his next landing spot.