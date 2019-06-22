Hurricanes' Patrick Marleau: Dished to Carolina
Marleau has been traded to Carolina along with a conditional 2020 first-round pick and a 2020 seventh-round pick for a 2020 sixth-round pick, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
It appears the purpose of this trade for the Maple Leafs is just to dump some salary, while the Hurricanes may buy out Marleau if he doesn't want to play for them. It's believed that Marleau, who has played all but the last two seasons with the Sharks, is hoping to make a return to San Jose. If the buyout occurs, Marleau would likely be looking at a fairly cheap, short-term contract at his next landing spot.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: More trade speculation•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Wants trade to Western US team•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Back in point column•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Factors into Game 1 win•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Even-strength play falls off cliff•
-
Maple Leafs' Patrick Marleau: Tallies goal, assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...