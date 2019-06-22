Hurricanes' Patrik Puistola: Freefall finally ends in Round 3

Puistola was drafted 73rd overall by the Hurricanes at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Taking players with long-term offensive upside in the draft is always a smart play and Carolina added a quality prospect to their stable in Puistola. The Finn is a highly creative and skilled player who can create offense in an instant. Puistola will never be viewed as a power forward, but if he can add a good 15-20 pounds of muscle to his 6-foot frame, he has a chance to develop into a top-six forward as a professional. Puistola is of limited use defensively, so he is going to have to put up points to become a successful pro.