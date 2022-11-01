Stastny produced an assist and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals.

Stastny set up an Andrei Svechnikov goal in the second period. This was Stastny's third assist of the year, and he's gone three scoreless outings in between each of his helpers. The 36-year-old has added just five shots on net while recording eight PIM, six hits and an even plus-minus rating through nine contests. With bottom-six time at even strength, it'll be tough for the veteran forward to pick up the pace on offense.