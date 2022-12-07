Stastny put up an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Stastny continues to work in a fourth-line role, and he helped out on a Brady Skjei goal in the first period Tuesday. Since he was a healthy scratch Nov. 9, Stastny has accumulated two assists in 13 contests. The 36-year-old has just six helpers, 22 shots on net, 12 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 25 outings overall. With little chance to move up the lineup, he's not a viable fantasy option in most formats.