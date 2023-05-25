Stastny provided a goal in Carolina's 4-3 loss to Florida in Game 4 on Wednesday.

Stastny found the back of the net midway through the first period to reduce the Panthers' lead to 2-1. The marker snapped his eight-game scoring drought. Carolina was eliminated from the playoffs with this loss, and Stastny's ended the postseason with four goals and four points in 15 appearances.

