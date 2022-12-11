Stastny scored a goal Saturday in a 3-0 win over the Islanders.

The goal, which was his first of the season (26 games), stood as the winner. Stastny opened the scoring at 7:06 of the middle frame. He took a backhand pass from Andrei Svechnikov, who had scooped up a rebound, and scored from near the right post. Stastny's fantasy value is limited playing deep in the bottom six, but it's nice to see the soon-to-be 37-year-old still contributing on the ice.