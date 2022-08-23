Stastny signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with Carolina on Tuesday.

Stastny is coming off his first 20-plus goal campaign since 2013-14 when he was with the Avalanche. With Max Pacioretty (Achilles) suffering a significant offseason injury, the 36-year-old Stastny could be in the mix for a top-six role where he should be capable of putting together another 20-goal season. Additionally, Stastny figures to be in line for a spot with the man advantage which will only serve to further his fantasy upside.