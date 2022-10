Stastny could start the regular season on a line with Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast, Chip Alexander of the News & Observer reports.

On paper, this assignment would put Stastny in a checking-line role which would see his fantasy value take a bit of a hit. Until he gets promoted to more of a top-six role with guys like Andrei Svechnikov, Martin Necas and Teuvo Teravainen, Stastny is really only worth a flyer in the later rounds of fantasy drafts at the present time.