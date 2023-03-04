Stastny found the back of the net in Carolina's 6-1 victory over Arizona on Friday.
Stastny opened the scoring early in the first period. It was his eighth goal and 19th point in 59 games this season after being held off the scoresheet in his previous four contests. The 37-year-old is on pace to finish well below his 2021-22 totals of 21 goals and 45 points in 71 games.
