Stastny scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime victory over the Islanders in Game 6 of the Hurricanes' first-round series.

After a giveaway by the Isles in their own end, Stastny got the puck deep in the corner and fired it quickly toward the front of the net, only to see it to carom in off Ilya Sorokin's pad. The 37-year-old forward picked up three goals in six games during the first round, including each of the last two contests, but his bottom-six role will make it tough for Stastny to maintain that momentum in the second round.