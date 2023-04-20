Stastny found the back of the net in Carolina's 4-3 overtime victory over the Islanders in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Stastny isn't the offensive force that he once was. While he surpassed the 70-point milestone in three of his first four campaigns, the 37-year-old finished the 2022-23 regular season with nine goals and 22 points in 73 contests. He can still chip in from time to time though, as Stastny did early in the first period to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 edge. It was his 27th goal and 70th point in 105 career NHL playoff games.