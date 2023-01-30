Stastny scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-1 win against Boston.

Stastny's marker, which came at 12:05 of the second period, proved to be the game-winner. He has four goals and 15 points in 48 contests this season. Stastny was scoreless in his previous four contests. He also entered the game averaging just 12:45 of ice time this season and unless his role grows, it's unlikely that Stastny will make regular offensive contributions.