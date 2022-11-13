Stastny skated just 10:39 and failed to register a point in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche. He now has just four points in 14 games to start the season.

Stastny recorded a respectable 45 points in 71 games with the Jets last season, but likely won't come anywhere near that total in his first season as a Hurricane. He is currently averaging just 12:16 per game on the Canes' fourth line, a drop of more than five minutes compared to last season. Bottom line, he's not being utilized in the same offensive role that he's been used to, and his scoring totals are showing it. He's essentially a bottom-tier fantasy option in most formats at this point.