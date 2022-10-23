Stastny produced an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Stastny was dropped to the fourth line for this game after the Hurricanes' loss in Edmonton on Thursday. He had a good moment in the first period, keeping the puck alive to set up Calvin de Haan on Carolina's second goal of the contest. The assist was Stastny's second point in five outings, and he's added just two shots on net with four hits and four PIM. At this stage of his career, he's likely little more than a bottom-six forward with some scoring upside.