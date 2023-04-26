Stastny scored a goal on his lone shot in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

Stastny got the Hurricanes on the board midway through the second period, deflecting a Jalen Chatfield shot to cut the deficit to 2-1. It's the second goal of the series for Stastny while centering Carolina's fourth line. The 37-year-old veteran posted nine goals and 22 points in 73 regular-season contests.