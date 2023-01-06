Stastny contributed a goal in a 5-3 loss to Nashville on Thursday.

Stastny opened the scoring with a power-play marker at 7:41 of the first period. He has two goals and 12 points in 38 contests this season. Stastny entered the game averaging just 12:36 of ice time this season, and 37-year-old isn't likely to be a regular offensive contributor unless his role with the team grows. He's hot at the moment though, recording a goal and five points in his last six contests.