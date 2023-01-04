Stastny picked up two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.
Both helpers came in the first period as Carolina built a 2-1 lead, but it didn't hold up. Stastny has four assists in the last five games, but that's been his most productive stretch of the season to date, and the 37-year-old has just one goal and 11 points through 37 games.
