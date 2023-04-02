Stastny had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win over the Canadiens on Saturday.

He deflected Brent Burns' point shot past Sam Montembeault stick side at the mid-point of the second to push the Canes up 2-0. Stastny snapped a six-game point drought Saturday. The 37-year-old is in the twilight of his career -- he has just nine goals and 21 points in 68 games, and sees limited ice time (10-12 minutes). Stastny won't help fantasy players in postseason formats, but his experience will be invaluable as the Canes make a run for the Cup.