Mrazek allowed five goals on 24 shots in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.

It certainly wasn't Mrazek's best effort but nonetheless, the Czech-born netminder came away with the win Sunday. With Scott Darling (lower body) on injured reserve, the crease belongs to Mrazek for the foreseeable future, but he'll need to play better if he wants to continue seeing action -- especially once Darling gets back to full health.