Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Allows five goals in win
Mrazek allowed five goals on 24 shots in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.
It certainly wasn't Mrazek's best effort but nonetheless, the Czech-born netminder came away with the win Sunday. With Scott Darling (lower body) on injured reserve, the crease belongs to Mrazek for the foreseeable future, but he'll need to play better if he wants to continue seeing action -- especially once Darling gets back to full health.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Stationed between pipes Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Forces overtime but takes loss•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Gets starting nod for season opener•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: De facto starter for Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Beaten twice in relief performance•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Makes 25 saves in OT win•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...