Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Allows four goals in OT loss
Mrazek stopped 29 of 33 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 2 of their first-round series.
Mrazek has now allowed seven goals on 50 shots in the first two games of the series, which comes out to an .860 save percentage. Small sample size aside, Mrazek's strong finish to the year, in which he went 6-2-0 while allowing just 12 goals in those eight appearances is quickly being forgotten. Coach Rod Brind'Amour may have to summon Curtis McElhinney to the crease for Monday's Game 3, with the Hurricanes now trailing 2-0 in the series.
