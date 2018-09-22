Mrazek turned aside nine of 10 shots faced during Friday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

The 26-year-old is trying to re-establish himself as a starting netminder and will compete with Scott Darling in what is likely to be a frustrating timeshare for fantasy owners. Mrazek is worth owning in all formats if he can win the starter's job, but it's anyone's guess as to if or when that may occur, so keep an eye on his minutes during training camp and into the start of the season.