Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Another win in books
Mrazek made 21 saves in a 4-2 win over Florida on Saturday night.
He wasn't a recommended starter Saturday, so you might not have benefited from this performance. Mrazek continues to put up wins and games like Saturday start to help improve his average GAA and save percentage.
