Mrazek (thumb) could return to action against the Panthers on March 7, Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News and Observer reports.

Mrazek has been sidelined since Jan. 30 after undergoing surgery on his thumb. Once he's healthy, he should return to his role as Carolina's No. 1 goalie. He recorded a terrific .955 save percentage and 0.99 GAA through four appearances before his surgery.