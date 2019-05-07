Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Back at practice
Mrazek (groin) was a full participant at Monday's practice, NHL.com's Kurt Dusterberg reports.
Mrazek missed Games 3 and 4 of the Hurricanes' second-round sweep of the Islanders after exiting Game 2 due to a groin injury, and while Curtis McElhinney performed admirably in his absence, as long as he's healthy, all signs point to Mrazek taking back his starting gig for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Bruins. The 27-year-old netminder has yet to be officially cleared, but more information regarding his status for Game 1 against Boston should surface in the coming days.
