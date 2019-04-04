Mrazek will start in goal Thursday against the visiting Devils.

Mrazek will draw a second consecutive start after conquering a potent Maple Leafs team with a 23-save effort Tuesday. With two games remaining for the Canes, this team holds the first wild-card spot out of the Eastern Conference, but there's still work to be done as the Blue Jackets and Canadiens are each just one point behind in the standings. As for Mrazek's upcoming opponent, the Devils won't be making the playoffs, but they've seemingly been content playing spoiler as winners of five of the last 10 games.