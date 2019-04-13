Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Back in net for Game 2
Mrazek will start in goal for the Hurricanes on Saturday when they try to even their best-of-seven series with Washington, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Mrazek wasn't great in the series opener, allowing three goals on 17 shots in Carolina's Game 1 loss. However, the decision to start him Saturday gives Mrazek a shot at redemption, a opportunity he's rightfully earned given his finish to the year, winning five of his last six starts. Mrazek will need to be good if the Hurricanes hope to even the series with the defending champs.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Loses Game 1•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Ends team's playoff drought•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Back for more against Devils•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Mows down Leafs•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Named starter versus Leafs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...