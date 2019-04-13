Mrazek will start in goal for the Hurricanes on Saturday when they try to even their best-of-seven series with Washington, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Mrazek wasn't great in the series opener, allowing three goals on 17 shots in Carolina's Game 1 loss. However, the decision to start him Saturday gives Mrazek a shot at redemption, a opportunity he's rightfully earned given his finish to the year, winning five of his last six starts. Mrazek will need to be good if the Hurricanes hope to even the series with the defending champs.