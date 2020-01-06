Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Back-to-back losses
Mrazek stopped 23 of 26 shots Sunday in a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay.
While the save percentage for the game (.885) looks ugly, Mrazek had virtually no chance on any of the three goals. The first came on a backdoor play, the second was the direct result of a Carolina turnover in front of Mrazek, and the third was a defensive breakdown that left Brayden Point all alone on the doorstep. Mrazek, 16-9-2 on the season with a 2.74 GAA and .901 save percentage, will look to get back into the win column Tuesday against the Flyers.
