Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Back with Canes
Mrazek agreed to a two-year contract with the Hurricanes worth $6.25 million Monday.
Mrazek's deal will be worth $3 million next season, and $3.25 the following season per Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site. The Canes have solidified their goaltending situation for the 2019-20 campaign, trading for James Reimer on Sunday, and now re-signing Mrazek. The 27-year-old had a solid year for a Carolina team that made the Conference Finals, going 23-14-3 along with a 2.39 GAA and .914 save percentage. At this point it's unclear how coach Rod Brind'Amour will operate with two very capable netminders at his disposal.
