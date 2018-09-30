Mrazek relieved an injured Scott Darling, allowing two goals on 12 shots in Carolina's 5-4 overtime loss Sunday versus the Predators.

If Darling's lower-body injury causes him to miss significant time, Mrazek figures to inherit starting duties. Signing with Carolina this past offseason, the 26-year-old netminder is looking for a fresh start, having first fallen out of favor in Detroit and subsequently failing to impress the Flyers brass after being traded to Philadelphia last February. Keep an eye out for updates regarding Darling's status as an extended absence would improve Mrazek's fantasy outlook greatly.