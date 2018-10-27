Mrazek allowed three goals on 23 shots in a 4-3 shootout victory against the Sharks on Friday.

The 26-year-old registered a much-needed win, but his numbers weren't very good in the victory. That's mostly because he yielded two power-play goals on the only two shots he saw against the Sharks man advantage. Mrazek is 3-2-1 with a .885 save percentage and 2.67 GAA this season. He hasn't posted a save mark above .902 since 2015-16, when he was with the Red Wings.