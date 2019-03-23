Mrazek will patrol the blue paint Saturday against the visiting Wild, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

One of the league's more aggressive goalies, Mrazek has a chance to cross the 20-win threshold for the first time since his banner season with the Red Wings in 2015-16. Still, his ratios -- including a 2.50 GAA and .909 save percentage -- don't jump off the page, and it's worth noting that he's about to face a Minnesota club that is clinging to its playoff hopes as it slid into the second wild-card spot out of the Western Conference thanks to Friday's win over the Capitals.