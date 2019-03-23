Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Between pipes against Minnesota
Mrazek will patrol the blue paint Saturday against the visiting Wild, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
One of the league's more aggressive goalies, Mrazek has a chance to cross the 20-win threshold for the first time since his banner season with the Red Wings in 2015-16. Still, his ratios -- including a 2.50 GAA and .909 save percentage -- don't jump off the page, and it's worth noting that he's about to face a Minnesota club that is clinging to its playoff hopes as it slid into the second wild-card spot out of the Western Conference thanks to Friday's win over the Capitals.
