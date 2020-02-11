Mrazek will tend the twine versus Dallas on the road Tuesday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

After posting a 1-4-0 record and .875 save percentage in his last five appearances, Mrazek was given the last two games off in favor of James Reimer. Coach Rod Brind'Amour will turn the crease back over to the 27-year-old Mrazek for Tuesday's tilt but the netminder is likely on a short leash and could find himself back on the bench if he continues to underperform.