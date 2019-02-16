Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Between pipes Saturday
Mrazek will tend the home twine in Saturday's game versus the Stars, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Mrazek struggled in his last outing, allowing three goals on 21 shots in a loss to the Devils. As a result, he has watched the last two games from the bench as Curtis McElhinney led the Hurricanes to his fourth straight victory. Carolina is on the second half of back-to-back matchups, so Mrazek will have a chance to redeem himself against the league's 29th-ranked offense at 2.54 goals per game.
