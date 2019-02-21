Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Between pipes Thursday
Mrazek will defend the net Thursday against the Panthers in Miami.
Mrazek has performed most favorably on the road this season, sporting a 2.57 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Unfortunately, a lack of offensive support from his teammates has resulted in just a 6-7-2 record over his 15 road appearances, a record he will look to improve against a Panthers team owning a 15-10-5 mark on home ice.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...