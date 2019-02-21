Mrazek will defend the net Thursday against the Panthers in Miami.

Mrazek has performed most favorably on the road this season, sporting a 2.57 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Unfortunately, a lack of offensive support from his teammates has resulted in just a 6-7-2 record over his 15 road appearances, a record he will look to improve against a Panthers team owning a 15-10-5 mark on home ice.