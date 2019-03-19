Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Between pipes Tuesday
Mrazek will guard the home goal Tuesday against the Penguins.
Mrazek has performed admirably between the pipes of late, losing his six-game winning streak in a 3-0 blanking at the hands of the Blue Jackets on Saturday. His .898 save percentage on home ice isn't particularly impressive, but the Hurricanes still own an 8-5-1 record in his 14 home starts. He'll take aim at win No. 9 and 19 overall against a Penguins squad that has taken a couple of losses after winning five of six.
