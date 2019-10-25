Mrazek made 27 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over Columbus on Thursday night.

It was just Mrazek's second defeat of the season and first in overtime. He's clearly the starter in Raleigh and he's 4-1-1. But heading into play Thursday, he had a 2.64 GAA and a putrid .893 save percentage. Your categories will clearly dictate Mrazek's value right now.