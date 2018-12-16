Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Blanks Coyotes
Mrazek turned aside all 23 shots he faced in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.
It's the 26-year-old's first shutout of the season, and a dramatic turnaround from his prior two starts in which he coughed up nine goals. Mrazek has been running hot and cold since returning from a lower-body injury at the beginning of December, so hopefully this performance is a sign he's on the upswing again.
