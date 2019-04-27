Mrazek turned aside all 31 shots he faced during Friday's 1-0 overtime win over the Islanders in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Second Round series.

Both goalies were brilliant in this one, but Mrazek made the more difficult saves throughout the night, including two huge stops on Josh Bailey in the first period. The 'Canes netminder also got a bit lucky when a second-period goal got waved off due to a goaltender interference call. It's Mrazek second shutout of this postseason after he blanked the Caps in Game 3 of the first round, and he'll take a 2.22 GAA and .914 save percentage into Sunday afternoon's tilt in New York.