Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Blanks Kings
Mrazek stopped all 31 shots he faced in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Kings.
Mrazek's already been good this season, but now he also has his first shutout under his belt. It's the 20th shutout of the 27-year-old's career. James Reimer will likely start Wednesday's game in San Jose, but look for Mrazek to return to the crease Friday in Anaheim to close out the California leg of the road trip.
