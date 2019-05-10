Mrazek allowed four goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Mrazek and the Hurricanes saw their 2-1 lead disappear early in the third period after Boston scored two power-play goals in a 28-second span. Despite his pedestrian stat line, Mrazek's performance deserves recognition, as he made several key saves in the final frame to keep his team within striking distance but his teammates, over the final 30+ minutes, couldn't solve Tuukka Rask.