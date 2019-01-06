Mrazek will be the road starter for Sunday's game versus the Senators.

Mrazek began the season on a bumpy pace, but he's recently turned that around with three wins in the last five games and a .924 save percentage to back it up. A meeting with the Sens may give Mrazek a lighter workload since they rank 25th in the league with 29.1 shots on goal per game, but their offense is sneaky and comes in at 11th with 3.14 goals per contest. Mrazek looks to hand Ottawa its eighth straight loss.