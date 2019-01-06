Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Blue-paint bound Sunday
Mrazek will be the road starter for Sunday's game versus the Senators.
Mrazek began the season on a bumpy pace, but he's recently turned that around with three wins in the last five games and a .924 save percentage to back it up. A meeting with the Sens may give Mrazek a lighter workload since they rank 25th in the league with 29.1 shots on goal per game, but their offense is sneaky and comes in at 11th with 3.14 goals per contest. Mrazek looks to hand Ottawa its eighth straight loss.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Earns win against former team•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: In goal Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Hung out to dry Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Starting in Washington•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Earns win with solid effort•
-
Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...