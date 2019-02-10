Mrazek will start in the road goal for Sunday's game versus the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Mrazek stopped all 27 shots in Friday's win over the Rangers, so he earned a second straight start. The 26-year-old has been quite inconsistent this season, however, as he marked an .868 save percentage in six games leading up to his shutout. He will have a solid chance to post another win since the Devils have scored just four goals over the last three contests.