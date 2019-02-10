Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Blue-paint bound Sunday
Mrazek will start in the road goal for Sunday's game versus the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Mrazek stopped all 27 shots in Friday's win over the Rangers, so he earned a second straight start. The 26-year-old has been quite inconsistent this season, however, as he marked an .868 save percentage in six games leading up to his shutout. He will have a solid chance to post another win since the Devils have scored just four goals over the last three contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...