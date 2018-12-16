Mrazek will be the home starter in Sunday's game versus the Coyotes, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Mrazek has yielded nine total goals over his last two starts and has won just one of the last four outings. He'll look to shift the tides with a favorable matchup against the Coyotes, who average just 2.5 goals over their last six games and rank 23rd in the league with a 17.0 power-play percentage.