Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Blue-paint bound Sunday
Mrazek will be the home starter in Sunday's game versus the Coyotes, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Mrazek has yielded nine total goals over his last two starts and has won just one of the last four outings. He'll look to shift the tides with a favorable matchup against the Coyotes, who average just 2.5 goals over their last six games and rank 23rd in the league with a 17.0 power-play percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...